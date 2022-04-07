Slipstream Launches Onto Consoles Today

The original PC release of Slipstream offered up some OutRun-style thrills alongside a unique look that offered up a bit more visual depth than what could be done in OutRun’s day. It was an early access game and needed more time in the oven, and got what it needed to be a fully-featured game. The regular OutRun-style split paths are intact alongside rivals ala OutRun 2 and a wide variety of modes to enjoy.

Players can adjust the difficulty as needed unlike a lot of games of this style and it’s a must-play for anyone who enjoyed ’80s racing classics or more modern inspirations like Horizon Chase Turbo as well. Slipstream is now available on the PS4 and PS5 via PSN, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles, and the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $9.99.