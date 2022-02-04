Sloclap Releases Live-Action Short Film for Sifu

When we previewed Sloclap’s new martial arts game Sifu a couple of months ago, our own Jordan Helm noted a bit of a b-movie tone to the narrative, not unlike many martial arts films of their day. And Sloclap indeed seems to be going all in on the idea of Sifu being a bit of a playable martial arts film, as evidence by…well, the actual martial arts film that they just released to promote the game. A seven-minute short film directed by Christopher Clark Cowan (possibly best known as RivenX3i on YouTube), Sifu: At The Cost of Time can be viewed below, and provides a different look at the game’s world.

Following part of the game’s plot, the film sees our protagonist in the process of hunting down Fajar, one of the assassins that killed their father. They easily lay waste to a couple of goons, followed by some of Fajar’s henchmen working in a narcotics ring, but a more elite blade-wielding thus proves a bit too tough. It’s after a bit of reflection that we see one of the game’s main hooks translated to live-action, that being when you die, you come back to life wiser than before, but at the cost of instantly growing older, hence the title. The film ends before the confrontation with Fajar, so those wanting to see how things go should check out Sifu when it releases on February 8 for PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store, and those who pre-order a copy will gain access to it 48 hours earlier.