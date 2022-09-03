Snag a Copy of Ash’s Gengar from the Pokemon Anime in Sword and Shield

In the continuing trend of giving players versions of Ash’s Pokemon from the anime the latest comes Gengar. This charming fan-favorite ghost Pokemon comes along with the moves Shadow Ball, Sludge Bomb, Dazzling Gleam and Will-O-Wisp which the Gengar in the anime of course is also rocking very well. It starts at level 80 with a Naughty nature and the ability to Gigantamax which is perfectly fitting for the mischievous little creature he is.

Go to Mystery Gift in either Pokemon Sword or Shield and enter the code GENNGER0GE94 to snag a copy before the availability expires on September 15.