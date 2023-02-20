SNES Classic Heads to Switch With Assault Suits Valken Declassified

Time for a little history lesson: Back in 1992, Masaya Games created a side-scrolling mech action for the Super Famicom called Assault Suits Valken. A few months later in 1993, Konami brought the game to North America to the Super NES under the name of Cybernator, where it received acclaim from several critics at the time. However, it turned out that Cybernator was actually edited and censored quite a bit in the move to Western audiences, having removed character portraits, bits of dialogue, and at least one scene in the game’s story, among other things. But now, thanks to Rainmaker Productions and M2, players will finally get an official, uncensored version of the original game in the form of Assault Suits Valken Declassified, heading to the Nintendo Switch.

As seen in the announcement trailer below, not only does this version feature a new English translation, but it also comes with a recreation of the original game’s 80-page guidebook as well as new artwork and interviews, not to mention gameplay additions like save/load states and screen filters for a touch of that old-school feel. Assault Suits Valken Declassified is due out this Spring for the Switch, when fans of the original and newcomers alike will finally be able to experience on the Super Nintendo’s finest in its purest form.