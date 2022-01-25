Sniper Elite 5 Introduces Series-First ‘Invasion Mode’

Not long after officially announcing a fifth instalment in the ongoing series late last year, developer Rebellion have today offered a glimpse into what new features fans have to look forward to, going into Sniper Elite 5. And it would appear that Sniper Elite is itself getting into the PvP/invasion market this time round with what the game is dubbing its own “Invasion Mode”.

As teased in the game’s latest trailer, players can “invade” fellow players’ campaign, taking on the role of an enemy Axis sniper, as both players — both invader and invaded — attempt to take one another out in the pursuit of what Rebellion claim are “high rewards”. Rewards that, for the Axis sniper, will increase should someone invade a campaign currently employing co-operative play where two players both become targets. Reprising the role of series protagonist Karl Fairburne, this time taking place in France of 1944, Sniper Elite 5 is planned to release sometime this year across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC.