SNK vs. Capcom Card Fighters’ Clash Now Available on Nintendo Switch

We have seen a lot of NeoGeo Pocket Color games released including the legendary SNK vs. Capcom portable brawler – but one key title was missing from both compilations and individual releases. SNK vs. Capcom Card Fighters’ Clash was an early card-battling game released alongside the Pokemon craze and one of the few at the time that wasn’t using adorable animals to peddle their wares. As a result, it stood out at the time and as has been the case for much of the NGPC library, still stands out due to there not being anything quite like it on the market today.

Fittingly, this legendary portable game has finally been released on the Switch’s eShop with the usual $7.99 NGPC pricing applied to it – thankfully, Capcom hasn’t imposed any kind of licensing cost for their characters to be included even decades after the initial deals were signed and that certainly comes in handy for those looking to try the game out for the first time.