Solar Ash Blazes onto PC, PlayStation on December 2

Heart Machine, the studio behind Hyper Light Drifter, has been working on a new project for awhile now called Solar Ash. This new third-person action platformer was originally set to launch later this month, but it has now been pushed back to December 2. According to publisher Annapurna Interactive, the extra time is going towards “ensur[ing] that Solar Ash launches in its best form.”

As for what players can expect to find once they’re finally able jump into Solar Ash, it’ll be a lot of speedy traversal through exotic locations. By lacing up the shoes of Rei, a “Voidrunner,” they’ll be able to dash their way through dangerous places like lava zones, sunken cities and water shelves. There are also opportunities to take in the world, get to know its inhabitants and engage massive creatures in combat. Regarding that last point, check out the gameplay trailer below for an idea of what that looks like.

Solar Ash launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5 on December 2.