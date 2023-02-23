Solarpunk Action-Platformer Protodroid DeLTA Receives Release Date

The indie game scene certainly isn’t lacking when it comes to spiritual successors to the Mega Man games, or titles that take inspirations from them. But rarely do you ever see a 3D successor to any Mega Man games, an issue set to be remedied by Humble Games and developer Adam Kareem with Protodroid DeLTA. Set in a vibrant solarpunk world where players control an android fighting the forces of evil, the 3D action-platformer has looked quite impressive so far, and with its newly-announced release date, is set to hopefully impress us even further in a month from now.

Much like the Blue Bomber, DeLTA was initially created to show the world the promise of nearly-human artificial intelligence, but finds themselves having to be retrofitted for combat after the sinister Vyper gang attacks the lab of the doctor that created them. Now they have to defend the city by taking down the Vyper Masters, gaining their unique weapons and hunting for hidden upgrades along the way. The goal is to see if the typed of fast-aced action that has worked for Mega Man X games will work in 3D…or at least work better than Mega Man X7. Protodroid DeLTA is due out on April 27 for all major platforms, and should definitely be one for Mega Man fans to check out.