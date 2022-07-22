Song of Saya Soundtrack Vinyl Available in Highly Limited Quantities

Song of Saya, also known as Saya no Uta, is one of the most famous visual novel releases from Nitroplus. Although it’s not a recent release, it continues to lure in more readers.

Very OK Vinyl have gone ahead and produced a limited edition release of the soundtrack on vinyl. How limited? Well, two of the three color variations have already completely sold out. In total, there are only 500 copies between all three editions being produced.

The soundtrack is available for $55 CAD ($43 US) from Very OK Vinyl’s website, but you still may be able to snag a copy from one of their registered distributors too. Copies are expected to ship around Q4 2022.