Sonic Colors Ultimate Brings the Blue Blur’s Theme Park Adventure Back Today

Sonic’s newly remastered, Wii-era adventure finally hits consoles and PC today. This time around, fans can enjoy Sonic’s freedom-fighting blast through Dr. Eggman’s interstellar amusement park in 4K at a smooth 60fps. All the old wisp powers are back, as well as at least one new one in the form of the “Jade Ghost Wisp.” This one lets Sonic float around and phase through certain objects in order to find new hidden areas.

Additionally, Sonic Colors Ultimate features remixed music, unlockable cosmetics for Sonic and a new “Rival Rush” time trial mode that pits Sonic against Metal Sonic in certain stages. It’s not quite a home run of a remaster, but it might just be worth it for those who missed out on the original eleven years ago.

Sonic Colors Ultimate is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.