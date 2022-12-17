Sonic Frontiers Demo Receiving a Worldwide Release

A couple weeks back Japan received a demo for Sonic Frontiers exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Now it seems the rest of the world will soon be seeing a demo on multiple platforms so more people can try before they buy! The definitive date for release on this demo isn’t firm but the announcement came from Sonic Team’s designer and director Morio Kishimoto who tweeted about it soon to aim for a worldwide demo. It’ll be exciting for people who have been holding out to finally give it a whirl without having to snag it from the Japanese Switch eshop!

While there’s no firm dates yet the official tweet from Kishimoto can be seen below: