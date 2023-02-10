Sonic Frontiers Nears Three Million Copies Sold

After five years since the last 3D Sonic game, Sonic Team released Sonic Frontiers back in November, which introduced the speedy blue hedgehog to the open world genre.

Despite launching to a mixed critical reception and during the busy holiday season, Sonic Frontiers has managed to reach a fairly large audience of players in its first two months. As part of SEGA’s latest financial reports, the Japanese publisher revealed that Sonic Frontiers has sold 2.9 million copies worldwide through the end of December 2022, likely indicating that that number has grown to surpass three million when including the past month and change. With several major updates planned for the game in 2023 including new playable characters, Sonic’s future with 3D gaming looks brighter than it has in quite some time.

