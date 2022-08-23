Sonic Frontiers Releases This November

It seems as though Sega are confident enough for Sonic’s first proper foray into open-world adventures, to release before year’s end. Following on from a fairly middling reception to its gameplay showcase earlier in the year — which didn’t exactly wow people with its world, integration of combat not to mention Sonic’s overall notion of speed — today’s latest trailer finally provides us with a release date for Sonic Frontiers.

Alongside a tidbit of the story, the below trailer reveals that the game will release on November 8. Alongside its open-world nature, Frontiers will also include a series of traditional linear levels in both 3D and the stylized 2.5D perspective fans of Sonic will know and love from prior games. The bigger question, however, is whether or not this turn towards a more open and exploration-focused premise will end up a good fit for the series. Sonic Frontiers releases across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch & PC.