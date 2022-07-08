Sonic Spinball Vinyl Available Tomorrow from Data Discs

Get ready because shortly Data Discs will be putting their latest soundtrack release up for sale – DATA025: Sonic Spinball. This vinyl will be available in three variations.

The first is a limited edition where the disc is in a “frosted clear with translucent blue stripes” design. Then there will also be a translucent blue and of course classic black coloration. The Sonic Spinball soundtrack was sourced via a Japanese Mega Drive (in addition to archival files from Sonic Team).

Sonic Spinball goes on sale Saturday, July 9. Orders will begin shipping shortly after sale. During this time Sonic Mania and Outrun will also be available for purchase again.