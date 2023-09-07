Sonic Superstars Unveils Funky, New Level Music

While the upcoming Sonic Superstars is still a little over a month away, Sega has revealed new level music to give fans a taste of what’s to come. Sonic the Hedgehog has always been known to bring fresh sounds from a myriad of genres that give life to gameplay — funk, rock, dance, ambient and more have always found their way into Sonic titles. While long-time fans may not have always positively received every Sonic game that’s ever been released, it is generally agreed upon that the franchise’s music always delivers on sweet sounds.

This new Sonic Superstars track coming from “Pinball Carnival Zone-Act 1” pays major homage to the classic 2D titles while still bringing a fresh sounds. It maintains unusual rhythms, upbeat tempo and a peppering of beloved franchise sound-effects for cartoonish effect. Taking major inspirations from previous versions of carnival and casino levels by following similar chord progressions while still being incredibly unique. A funky piano is featured as the main acoustic instrument that ties all the electronic sounds together for a vibrant depth in composition. It’s also fantastic to see composer Rintaro Soma be given the opportunity to branch out from the work done on Sonic Frontiers. Having composed many of the tracks for the Cyber Space levels in Frontiers, it will be interesting to see how Soma brings his experience to a fully 2D format. Being a relatively new composer for Sega, allowing fresh talent to develop new Sonic titles will ultimately benefit the franchise in the long run.

A new video showing off the level’s music also gives players a peek at game assets in combination with the new sound. A relaxed looking Sonic gives us his signature finger-wag with Tails, Knuckles and Amy hanging out in the background. Hot off the heels of Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Superstars seeks to revamp the 2D version of the franchise by introducing entirely new environments along with cooperative play. The title promises all the side-scrolling action we love, but with new powers and abilities that can be channeled from Chaos Emeralds. Team Sonic continues to push boundaries too, as this title introduces the first time ever that players can play through an entire campaign in 4-player local co-op. Featuring drop-in cooperation, players can choose when they want to jump into gameplay. Sonic and company can even team up to help each other traverse levels. The multiplayer fun won’t stop there, as the game also promises a plethora of mini games to compete against friends. Sonic Superstars speeds to consoles and PC on October 17.

Sit back, relax and vibe along with the newest musical track below: