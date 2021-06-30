Sony Announces Free PlayStation Plus Games for July 2021

As the final day of June draws to a close, Sony has taken the opportunity to prepare PlayStation Plus subscribers for the next set of free games that will be available starting next week.

On July 6, PS5 owners will be able to download A Plague Tale: Innocence, which is the same day that the game will launch on PS5 as well as Xbox Series X/S and Switch. Meanwhile, both PS5 and PS4 players can check out Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, with all three games being available to PlayStation Plus subscribers until August 2. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, which was one of last month’s free PS4 games, will continue to remain available to subscribers until August 2 as well.

For more on the above games, check out our reviews of A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown.