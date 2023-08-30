Sony Announces PlayStation Plus Price Hike Alongside September’s Game Lineup

As part of a mostly standard blog post revealing the latest trio of free games that will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers at any tier starting next week, Sony also shared some less exciting news in the form of a price increase for annual subscriptions to their online service.

Starting on September 6, twelve month subscriptions at each of the three tiers will be receiving a permanent price hike. The Essential tier will go up from $60 a year to $80 a year, the Extra tier will increase from $100 a year to $135 a year and the Premium tier will shift from $120 a year to $160 a year. For members who are currently subscribed at an annual rate, these price increases will not take effect until their next renewal date that takes place on or after November 6. But any changes to your annual plan, such as switching to a different tier or adding more time, will utilize the new prices from September 6 onwards. These price hikes come a little over a year after the Extra and Premium tiers were first introduced as part of the PlayStation Plus expansion, which offers a library of PS5 and PS4 games as well as access to additional classic titles at the highest tier, among other benefits.

One day prior on September 5, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to add three new titles to their library as part of the service’s monthly games lineup. Just over a year after it was initially released, the reboot of Saints Row will be available to PS5 and PS4 owners, with the newest entry taking place in the fictional city of Santo Ileso and featuring drop-in/drop-out co-op to allow you and a friend to experience the full chaotic campaign in all its glory. Additionally, the Traveler Edition of Black Desert Online will be included, consisting of both the base game and multiple add-ons. The open world fantasy MMORPG has plenty of excitement for those who wish to battle, with both PvP and PvE encounters that take advantage of a variety of character classes and combat types, and those who wish to peacefully enjoy the world via more relaxing activities such as fishing or cooking. Finally, Generation Zero will also be available to download, offering another online co-op experience for up to four players as you construct bases and battle against hostile machines in a first person open world which takes place in an alternate history version of 1980s Sweden.

These three titles will remain available for subscribers to add to their library from September 5 through October 2. Until then, be sure to check out our review for Saints Row.