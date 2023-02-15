Sony Announces PS Plus February 2023 Game Catalog

Sony has announced another loaded month for the PlayStation Plus game catalog across its various tiers. Extra and Premium-tier users can enjoy Horizon Forbidden West on the PS4 and PS5 alongside The Forgotten City, Borderlands 3, Scarlet Nexus, and The Quarry on PS4 and PS5. The PS4 versions of Resident Evil VII biohazard, Ace Combat 7, EDF 5, Oninaki, Lost Sphear, and I Am Setsuna and Tekken 7 are playable on PS5 as well.

Premium users also have the ability to enjoy a variety of classic games throughout the generations, and this month is pretty loaded with PS1 gems The Legend of Dragoon and Wild Arms 2, alongside Harvest Moon: Back to Nature while Destroy All Humans! from the PS2 hits as well. All of the games will be playable on February 21.