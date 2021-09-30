Sony Interactive Entertainment Officially Acquires Bluepoint Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment today officially announced that longtime collaborator Bluepoint Games has joined PlayStation Studios.

After over a year of rumors and an accidental announcement in June by PlayStation Japan, Sony is finally making it official. Bluepoint Games is the latest development studio to join PlayStation Studios. This news comes after years of close collaboration between the developer and publisher, which culminated in the release of the Demon’s Souls remake on PS5 last November.

Founded in 2006 in Austin, TX, Bluepoint focused heavily on remastering titles. They first gained notoriety in 2009 with their excellent work on the God of War Collection. Since then, they’ve worked on the Ico and Shadow of the Colossus Collection, Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and Gravity Rush Remastered. It’s past two titles, however, have been the more ambitious Shadow of the Colossus and Demon’s Souls remakes. Going forward, Bluepoint Games has indicated they intend to create original content, which might mean their days as a remake developer are over.

Bluepoint Games is the latest development studio acquired by Sony, which is ramping up its efforts to create original, exclusive content for PS5. In June, Sony officially acquired Returnal developer Housemarque, and just yesterday they nabbed Firesprite (The Playroom). In addition, Sony has been inking exclusivity deals with up and coming studios, including Jade Raymond’s new studio, Haven. Of course, Sony also has PC on the mind following their acquisition of Nixxes.