Sony Offering Free Game for New PS5 Owners Through October 20

Next month sees the release of Sony’s next major first-party title and the highly anticipated sequel to Insomniac’s 2018 superhero game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

With the game sure to be a best-seller for the rest of the year, many gamers who don’t already own a PS5 have begun to consider purchasing one, since the open world title will not be releasing on PS4 unlike several other high profile PS5 games from Sony. Now, Sony is offering those potential consumers an additional incentive to buy the new console before Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20.

From now through that date, anyone who purchases and activates their PS5 console through any retailer will be eligible to download a select first-party PS5 game of their choosing. Regardless of whether they purchase a digital or standard PS5, new PS5 owners will simply need to create or sign in to their PSN account, head over to the PlayStation Store, and look for the banner that features this Upgrader Program offer. After locating the promotion, players can select one of the following digital titles to add to their library at no additional cost.

Not only does the list feature both of the previous Spider-Man games for players looking to catch up before the sequel, but it also includes several prominent 2022 releases including God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, making this a surprisingly enticing offer for veteran and first time Sony console owners alike. Once again, both the offer and the game must be redeemed by October 20, so potential buyers only have a few weeks to consider whether this offer is enough to justify purchasing a new PS5.

Head here to see the full details on this Upgrader Program offer, and be sure to check out our reviews of the above games by clicking on their respective titles.