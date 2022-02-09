Sony, Polyphony Digital Introduce GT Sophy AI

A new breakthrough in artificial intelligence has been revealed from both Sony AI and Polyphony Digital. The AI is called Gran Turismo Sophy, or GT Sophy, as this AI has learned the tricks of the trade to become faster than the top competitors of Gran Turismo. With Gran Turismo 7 right around the corner, it might not be implemented immediately into this game, but will be a part of future releases. In a recent competition between the top 4 Gran Turismo Sport drivers in the world and Sophy, it would be the AI to see top times in time trials and in the Championship format. Albeit, the actual racing and having to deal with traffic didn’t net the same dominating results. You can watch the reveal video below.

