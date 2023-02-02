Sony Provides Updated Sales Numbers for PlayStation 5, God of War Ragnarok

Last month at their CES showcase, Sony revealed that the PlayStation 5 had sold over thirty million units since its launch back in November 2020.

It turns out that wasn’t quite the full story, as Sony shared their more accurate count for total PlayStation 5 consoles sold through December 31, 2022 as part of the company’s latest financial reports. From October 1 through the end of the year, Sony shipped 7.1 million PS5s to bring the lifetime total up to 32.1 million units. This was largely driven by first party software sales, as 20.8 million units were sold during the past quarter, with God of War Ragnarok accounting for over half of that total with 11.3 million copies sold since its launch on November 9.

