Sony Pulls the Veil Back on PlayStation VR2 and Sense Controllers

It’s been close to a year since Sony announced the existence of its second-generation VR hardware, but at the time information was practically nonexistent. The PlayStation VR2 was little more than a name, and even that was an assumption. The controllers got an official reveal a month later in March, and after that all was silence. As of today, though, the wait for more info is over, with Sony unveiling the basic hardware specs for its new headset. Information such as what the PSVR2 looks like, release date, whether it’s a wired or wireless headset, and price are still unknown, but on paper the hardware features are incredibly promising.

The new headset comes with an OLED screen with 2000 x 2040 pixels per eyeball, giving it a slight edge over the Quest 2’s 1832 x 1920, and a refresh rate of 90 or 120hz depending on the game. The external camera of the original PSVR is gone, with four built into the headset for inside-out tracking and another two on the inside. The internal ones are for eye-tracking, which enables foveated rendering so that where you focus is where all the detail goes. VR is already top-heavy enough in terms of computational power, so letting details slide on parts of the scene viewed by peripheral vision will be a huge help in making the image look sharp. A unique feature to the PSVR2 is that the headset will also have a small rumble built in, which will be interesting (weird?) to experience.

In addition to the new headset, Sony also announced its first PSVR2 game in the form of Horizon: Call of the Mountain. There’s not a lot to say about the new Horizon game beyond it not starring Aloy and being a showcase for the PSVR2’s features, but it’s hard not to get excited about a VR-exclusive entry in one of Sony’s best series.