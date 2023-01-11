Sony Releases PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for January 2023

Sony has been crushing it recently with PS Plus offerings and their January 2023 lineup is among the strongest yet when it comes to blending old and new games into it. PS Plus Extra and Premium members can enjoy Back 4 Blood on the PS4 and PS5, while Dragon Ball FighterZ joins the PS4 lineup and is playable on the PS5 as well. Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition joins the PS5 lineup, while the base PS4 Version of DMC 5 joins the lineup for PS4 users.

Both Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm join the PS4 lineup and offer up some of gaming’s most emotional tales, while folks looking for a quick blend of pop music, motorcycles and rhythm gaming will love Sayonara Wild Hearts. Those with a thirst for action will enjoy the cinematic Jett: The Far Shore and anyone who just wants to cause mayhem can do so in Just Cause 4: Reloaded on PS4 and PS5.

Those wanting a more relaxing time can take a load off and explore the world of Omno, while those wanting a thriller should enjoy Erica. Premium members who are fans of the original PlayStation have three games to enjoy, with Syphon Filter 3, Star Wars Demoltion, and Hot Shots Golf 2 entering the Classics lineup. This is a stacked month in terms of overall variety and it’s one of the most diverse months yet for the Extra/Premium game catalog.