Sony Seemingly Teases New Uncharted Game in Latest PS5 Commercial

After a little over two years on the market, the PlayStation 5 has already amassed a solid lineup of first-party titles, which Sony is looking to promote via their latest live-action TV spot.

The new commercial, entitled “Live from PS5”, shows news reporters broadcasting from a variety of locations inspired by current and upcoming PS5 games, including God of War Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, Returnal and more. Additionally, stuffed within the montage towards the end of the video below are clips of a young woman in a cave holding a torch and walking towards some sort of artifact. Although there’s no clear evidence as to what these clips are teasing, the most likely answer seems to be a new Uncharted game, possibly starring Cassie Drake, the daughter of Nathan Drake and Elena Fisher who makes an appearance in Uncharted 4. If this is a new Uncharted, it almost certainly won’t be made by Naughty Dog, as co-president Neil Druckmann stated in a recent interview with Buzzfeed that the studio has “moved on” from the Uncharted series. It remains to be seen whether Sony has enlisted one of their first-party studios or brought in help from a third-party developer to create the next Uncharted, or if the game being teased is even related to Naughty Dog’s treasure hunting series.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more on the latest from Sony and PlayStation 5.