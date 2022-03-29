Sony to Finally Merge PlayStation Plus, Now Into One Service

Sony today formally unveiled their plans to merge PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service.

After months of rumors, Sony has finally unveiled their plans for their subscription services. Starting in June, players will be able to check out the all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service to access a wide array of games across the PlayStation portfolio, though with some notable exceptions.

Under the new system, PS Plus will be broken down into three different tiers offering a different selection of games available:

PlayStation Plus Essentials Existing PS Plus benefits Price: $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly

PlayStation Plus Extra Essentials tier benefits Up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games that are downloadable for play Price: $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly

PlayStation Plus Premium Extra and Essentials tier benefits 340 additional games PS3 games via cloud streaming Streaming and downloadable options for original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP titles Cloud streaming access for select PS, PS2, PSP, and PS4 using your PS4, PS5, or PC Time-limited game trials for select games Price: $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly



At launch, the service will include a number of PlayStation titles available to download and play in the Extra and Premium tiers. These include Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal among others. However, it’s extremely important to note that there are no day-and-date releases for new PlayStation Studios titles. You’ll still need to purchase the likes of God of War Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at launch. There’s also a very notable omission across all tiers, PlayStation Vita. Whether or not we’ll get to replay games from Sony’s mishandled yet still beloved handheld remains a mystery.

The all-new PlayStation Plus service launches in June 2022 in Asia with plans for a phased rollout worldwide. The ultimate goal is to have the service up and running in most PSN territories by the end of the first half of 2022.