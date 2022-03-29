Sony to Finally Merge PlayStation Plus, Now Into One Service

Sony today formally unveiled their plans to merge PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service.
After months of rumors, Sony has finally unveiled their plans for their subscription services. Starting in June, players will be able to check out the all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service to access a wide array of games across the PlayStation portfolio, though with some notable exceptions.
Under the new system, PS Plus will be broken down into three different tiers offering a different selection of games available:
- PlayStation Plus Essentials
- Existing PS Plus benefits
- Price: $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly
- PlayStation Plus Extra
- Essentials tier benefits
- Up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games that are downloadable for play
- Price: $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly
- PlayStation Plus Premium
- Extra and Essentials tier benefits
- 340 additional games
- PS3 games via cloud streaming
- Streaming and downloadable options for original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP titles
- Cloud streaming access for select PS, PS2, PSP, and PS4 using your PS4, PS5, or PC
- Time-limited game trials for select games
- Price: $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly
At launch, the service will include a number of PlayStation titles available to download and play in the Extra and Premium tiers. These include Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal among others. However, it’s extremely important to note that there are no day-and-date releases for new PlayStation Studios titles. You’ll still need to purchase the likes of God of War Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at launch. There’s also a very notable omission across all tiers, PlayStation Vita. Whether or not we’ll get to replay games from Sony’s mishandled yet still beloved handheld remains a mystery.
The all-new PlayStation Plus service launches in June 2022 in Asia with plans for a phased rollout worldwide. The ultimate goal is to have the service up and running in most PSN territories by the end of the first half of 2022.