Sony Unveils Full PlayStation Plus Lineup for September 2022

Unlike in past months since the revamped PlayStation Plus tier system was launched, where the trio of free titles for all subscribers was revealed separately from the games that would only be available to Extra and/or Premium subscribers, Sony has decided to share the full lineup of games coming to PlayStation Plus next month.

From September 6-October 3, PlayStation Plus members of any tier will be able to add Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus and Toem to their library, with Toem only being available to PS5 owners. On September 20, eleven games will be added to the PS+ Game Catalog for Extra and Premium members, which are listed below.

On the same day, six games will become available for PS+ Premium members via the Classics library, which includes:

The Sly Collection (PS3)

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3)

Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3)

Toy Story 3 (PSP)

Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)

Syphon Filter 2 (PS1)

For more on the above games, be sure to check out our reviews by clicking on their respective titles.