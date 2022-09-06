Sony Unveils Gray Camouflage PS5 Accessories Coming Later this Year

For the better part of a year, Sony has been expanding upon the color choices PS5 owners can choose between for their DualSense controllers and console covers, starting with five that were announced last December.

Today, Sony shared the latest themed accessories that will be available later this year, with all sharing the color theme of Gray Camouflage. As shown off in the trailer below, the pre-orders for the Gray Camouflage DualSense controller, console cover and Pulse 3D Headset go live on September 15, with the controller and cover plates launching on October 14 and the headset going on sale in December. Prices for the three items were not revealed at this time, but based on current MSRPs, one could reasonably expect the controller to go for $75, the console cover to go for $55, and the headset to be priced at $100.

