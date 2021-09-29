Sony Unveils October’s PlayStation Plus Games

With Fall officially underway and the month of September drawing to a close, next month sees the launch of several highly anticipated releases.

In addition, Sony will once again be offering three free games to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 and PS4 starting on October 5. PS5 owners will gain access to Hell Let Loose, a 50 vs. 50 World War II shooter that launches on the same day on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Meanwhile, PS5 and PS4 subscribers can download Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21, with all three titles being available to add to your library until November 1.

For more on the above titles, be sure to check out our reviews of Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21.