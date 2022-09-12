Sony’s State of Play Returns Tomorrow

Well well well…on the same day their competitor Nintendo announced the latest in their own ongoing series of broadcasts — via a new Nintendo Direct — will be airing tomorrow, it would seem as though Sony have deemed it perfectly fine to provide their own round of updates/announcements, via a new and upcoming State of Play showing, on the very same day. Airing tomorrow, starting at 3PM Pacific, the latest State of Play is described as covering news concerning games across PS5, PS4 as well as the upcoming PSVR2.

Sony also appear to hint that Japanese developers will feature prominently, with a focus on 10 games spanning roughly 20 minutes in length. There’s no word on how long this State of Play will last overall, though the aforementioned focus on Japanese games would suggest this will be no brief showing overall. Could Sony be preparing some form of big, major reveal from the first-party front? Maybe a couple reveals? Needless to say tomorrow will be chock full of news to keep up to date on and that’s without including the inevitable going’s on with Nintendo’s own showcase earlier in the day.