Sorcerer’s Choice Available for Pre-Order Ahead of April Release

JAST Blue, the visual novel label focused on boys love titles, have finally revealed the release date for their upcoming title. Sorcerer’s Choice: Angel or Demon? is set to launch on April 21.

In the past JAST Blue had only worked with Nitro+Chiral, so it excited many fans of the genre to see them branching out to developer Varenyett. The game itself features a protagonist who must choose between an angel or demon.

Sorcerer’s Choice is currently available for pre-order exclusively through the JAST USA shop. With that said, the game will be available both via JAST USA and Steam for launch.