Soul Hackers 2 Seeing Release on Xbox Game Pass

For those who may have been on the fence about Soul Hackers 2 but wanted to give it a try things are looking up for those who happen to have access to Xbox Game Pass. Atlus announced that it’s not only on the way to Xbox Game Pass, but it’s releasing there next week as well! Players will be able to meet Ringo and friends and get an idea of just what exactly this title is all about. It’s worth reiterating that knowledge of the first game isn’t at all necessary to enjoy Soul Hackers 2, so new players can easily hop right in and give it a go without worrying they’re missing a ton of backstory.

Keep an eye out for when Soul Hackers 2 launches on Xbox Game Pass next week and take a look at the announcement tweet below: