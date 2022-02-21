Atlus Unveil Latest Title in Megami Tensei Series Soul Hackers 2

It hasn’t just been Capcom that have spent the past week counting down to a reveal of sorts. In fact fellow Japanese publisher Sega had also been teasing a new announcement to land at some point and today we finally got confirmation of what it actually is. And it’s a new entrant in Atlus’ long, winding and multiple project-spanning Megami Tensei series, in the form of Soul Hackers 2. A follow-up to the 1997 game Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers — originally releasing only in Japan until a 3DS port was made available worldwide in 2013 — itself a sequel to the original 1995 Devil Summoner, Soul Hackers 2 is therefore technically the third entrant in this particular sub-series. A series that sits alongside the likes of Digital Devil Saga, as one of Atlus’ lesser talked-about spin-off’s when compared to the mainline Shin Megami Tensei numbered entrants and even the hugely-popular Persona brand.

Interestingly, this year’s new entrant has dropped both the Devil Summoner and Megami Tensei title altogether — an attempt perhaps to stand on its own, or a means for a fresh start for those who, understandably, are unaware of this spin-off’s prior efforts. As you might expect from any Megami Tensei game, Soul Hackers 2’s story pitch very much leans into the signature “end of the world” set-up, focusing on the efforts of two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, as they attempt to stop such a calamity, as you would. Soul Hackers 2 releases across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC on August 26. Check out the game’s announcement trailer here.