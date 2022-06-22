Soul Hackers 2’s English Cast Takes the Stage

While there are certainly merits to playing Atlus games in the original Japanese, it can also be quite nice to not have to constantly read subtitles. While there was no doubt that Soul Hackers 2 would be getting an English dub, what this new cast of characters would sound like was something of a mystery. Well, today fans can not only get a sample of the English version but also learn who’ll be lending their voice to the main cast,

The main protagonist of Soul Hackers 2, Ringo, will be voiced by Megan Harvey. Her compatriots and other important characters are being played as follows: Erica Mendez as Figue, Erica Lindbeck as Milady, Griffin Puatu as Saizo, Zack Aguilar as Arrow, Chris Hackney as Kaburagi, Edward Bosco as Raven, Patrick Seitz as Victor and Sarah Williams as Jack Frost/Ai-ho. They’re already sounding pretty good in the trailer, so hopefully fans will be able to enjoy their complete performance after Soul Hackers 2 launches on August 26.