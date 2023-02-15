Soundtrack Revealed for WWE 2K23

Today, 2K has announced what music will be included for the soundtrack in WWE 2K23. The music was selected by Executive Soundtrack Producer John Cena, who is gracing the cover of this year’s game. The Even Stronger soundtrack is available today on Apple Music. This is very much a wide variety of twelve songs ranging from Metallica to Doja Cat. You can check out the list below. WWE 2K23 will launch on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on March 17, or three days early with the Deluxe and Icon Editions.

Metallica – “Sad But True”

Bizarrap & Quevedo – “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Luciano – “SUVs”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Can’t Stop”

Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby – “Ramen & OJ”

HARDY – “JACK”

Bullet for My Valentine – “No More Tears To Cry”

Dei V ft. Omar Courtz – “Dame Lu”

Letdown. – “Shipwreck”

IDLES – “Grounds”

Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott – “Take What You Want”