Space Bob vs. The Replicons Flies Again With New Update Trailer

It’s a sad fact of indie gaming that a lot of good titles come out and sink with barely a ripple left behind. Space Bob vs. The Replicons released back in 2018 and, while maybe not “set the world on fire” great, was an entertaining action-roguelike with a unique setup and nicely challenging mechanics. Space Bob is just trying to get through his first day on the job, flying from planet to planet looking for salvage, and the Replicons are looking to eradicate humanity from the universe. Bob explores one randomly-generated planet after another, some spikey, others watery, some cavernous, and a few even hostile and mechanical. While his main ship stays in orbit above the small planets, Bob’s got a rocket that’s got no storage space but does have thrusters strong enough to bring up a load of minerals and other scrap by tethering it to the hull. Anything that can be blasted free of the planet can be taken back to the ship, whether that be mineral, organic, or the scrap left behind by defeated Replicons, and it all gets recycled into upgrading Bob’s gear so the next planet with its increased threat potential is a bit more survivable. It’s a tough job but Space Bob has it covered, assuming the Replicons don’t get him first.

After Space Bob vs. The Replicons came out back in 2018 it got a couple of updates, with the last being six months after release in March 2019. As detailed in a post to the game’s Steam page back in May, the end of updates was due to a combination of burnout and personal health reasons, plus it was pretty clear the game wasn’t going to magically take off. Sometimes it’s best to step away and do anything else, anything at all, which is what the next three years were all about. Still, Space Bob deserved one last chance to find a home so, rested and recuperated and able to think about game development without setting the PC on fire before running screaming into the night, work began on a demo. But as long as there’s going to be a demo then maybe an update or two might not hurt either, and “an update or two” has turned into a fairly thorough reworking of all controls, combat, difficulty balancing, and even the addition of a new speedrunning mode.

The demo isn’t out yet, having gotten sidetracked by the creation of a new trailer, but it’s coming along at an unspecified rate of soonish. In the meantime the new trailer is below and is well worth a view, helping Space Bob take one last crack at success and victory over the Replicon swarm.