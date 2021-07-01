Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game Available in Early Access for Game Pass Ultimate Members

Recently, it was announced that not only will Space Jam: A New Legacy get a few new Xbox Series controllers, but a new game as well. The free-to-play brawler launches on July 15 for Xbox One, Xbox Series and on the Microsoft Store for PC users — but Game Pass Ultimate users can enjoy it early.

All you have to do is go to the Game Pass app, go to perks and redeem the code for the game. That will tie the game to your account forever and you’ll be able to enjoy an all-new beat-em-up at no additional cost — and do so two weeks early to boot!