Spider-Man Allegedly Still Coming to Marvel’s Avengers in 2021

Crystal Dynamics says that the PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man is still planned to come to Marvel’s Avengers this year.

Marvel’s Avengers slow drip-feed of new content get it’s biggest expansion yet this week with War for Wakanda. The sizable update adds Black Panther as a playable character, Wakanda’s jungles as a playable biome, and a much-needed injection of enemy variety. However, after War for Wakanda, what’s next for Marvel’s Avengers is unclear, at least according to their published roadmap. Despite this, there’s still one character Crystal Dynamics has promised, and he’s apparently still coming this year.

Announced in August 2020 as a PlayStation exclusive, players have long-awaited the arrival of Spider-Man. Despite the tease, there has been no word about when the web-slinger will finally make it into the game. Considering that the published roadmap ends with War for Wakanda, it’s reasonable to assume Spider-Man wouldn’t get a 2021 release. That’s apparently not the case, however.

Speaking with Screen Rant, senior game designer Scott Walters confirmed that Spider-Man is still planned for 2021. When will we see him? Apparently sometime later this year:

“In terms of what we can say now, we’ve always scheduled and looked to bring Spider-Man out in 2021 for PlayStation owners,” Walters said. “That is still on track, so we’ll have more announcements later on this year.”

Considering that 2021’s end is nearly four months away, we likely won’t have to wait too long to see Spider-Man. Perhaps we’ll see him pop up in an upcoming State of Play, or just randomly revealed on the PS Blog. We’ll let you know when it happens.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia. The War for Wakanda expansion is free for all players.