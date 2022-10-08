Spider-Train Does What a Spider-Train Can in Choo-Charles Release Date Trailer

Trains are great. Everyone loves trains, but that’s probably because they’ve never met Choo-Choo Charles. Choo-Choo Charles is a hideous abomination of biomechanoid terror, fusing the body of a train, the psycho toothy smile of a nightmare clown, and the horrible skittery legs of a demon-spider into one bloodthirsty package. It roams its island searching for new victims and the latest one is you, with the hope of survival being slim at best. Slim is better than none, though, so with a train engine of your own to travel the network of tracks covering the island, it’s off to explore every nook and cranny in search of the tools needed to upgrade a battered old rustbucket into a steel beast that can slug it out toe-to-toe with a near-indestructible nightmare spider-train.

Choo-Choo Charles is an open-world survival/horror game that first showed up about a year ago, instantly grabbing attention based on its concept alone. It’s been coming along nicely since then with regular development updates, showing off new features as the release date gets bumped back to help the game live up to its potential. In addition to the on-rails section, where the object is escape, the island can also be explored on-foot. Settlers give quests and other rewards can be found by scavenging, all with the goal to upgrade the train to its ultimate form. Cultists guard the island, though, and seeing as the player is unarmed away from their train they’re more to be avoided than fought.

With all that mostly completed it’s finally almost time for Choo-Choo Charles to wrap up, and today sees the release of its launch date trailer. Choo-Choo Charles is coming to Steam on December 9, and currently there are no announcements to be made for other platforms. It’s going to be a dark and deadly night on the island, fighting a demon-train that doubles as a bullet-sponge, so give it a watch below to get ready to confront the relentless spider-train-clown stalker.