Spin Path Brings More Ball-Rolling Action to Switch at a Bargain Price

The Switch has become a bit of a haven for fans of marble/ball-rolling and Monkey Ball-style games. Today, a new game has entered the fray in the form of Spin Path. We have some games like Marble It Up!, but few have blended in more traditional platforming challenges alongside a ball-rolling theme like this. It’s an endless runner with hazards alongside a paint mechanic where the player can take risks and put themselves closer to hazards to paint the environment up a little bit. At a mere 99 cents, it’s a fantastic value for anyone looking to enjoy a new ball-rolling game that tries something different.