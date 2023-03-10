Spin Rhythm XD Exits Early Access Next Week

Spin Rhythm XD first launched on Steam back in 2019. The frenetic rhythm game is a bit similar to other Bemani rhythm releases such as Sound Voltex, but with a spin all its own.

Keys fly toward the bottom of the screen, as you tap, spin, and hold along to the beat to hit each one. Even in Early Access, the game came with a good number of tracks and compelling gameplay.

On March 14, the game will finally graduate from Steam Early Access. There are sixty licensed tracks included, and the fan community is always adding even more.