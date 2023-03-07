Spin Rhythm XD Leaving Steam Early Access on March 14

Those seeking a blend of classic Guitar Hero and Rock Band may want to check out Spin Rhythm XD sooner rather than later. The game has been in early access for a few years now and has received some impressive updates – including one in December that added new tracks to the game alongside better gamepad support. On March 14, it will leave early access and its 1.0 version will be available.

That will bring with it more songs from across the world, and may also bring a price jump as that is normally the case with games leaving early access. At only $19.99 now, there is a lot of content in Spin Rhythm XD and it’s definitely a worthwhile pickup for anyone who enjoyed classic rhythm games.