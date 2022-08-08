Splatoon 3 Focused Nintendo Direct Announced

Nintendo today announced a special Nintendo Direct focused on Splatoon 3.

Get ready for a healthy dose of Splatoon 3 news and gameplay arriving later this week. Nintendo is inviting all players to the Splatlands on August 10 and 9am ET / 6am PT for a whole new look at the upcoming title. The show will last about 30 minutes.

Splatoon 3 is the third entry in Nintendo’s beloved third-person competitive shooter franchise. Players will once again take control of Inklings and wield a wide array of unique weaponry as they attempt to cover the map in their team’s color. New to the franchise is Splatsville, a new main hub for the franchise. The game will once again launch with a single player campaign with a focus on the reappearance of mammals.

Splatoon 3 launches September 9 on Nintendo Switch.