Splatoon 3 Focused Nintendo Direct Announced

Nintendo today announced a special Nintendo Direct focused on Splatoon 3.

Get ready for a healthy dose of Splatoon 3 news and gameplay arriving later this week. Nintendo is inviting all players to the Splatlands on August 10 and 9am ET / 6am PT for a whole new look at the upcoming title. The show will last about 30 minutes.

Tune in on August 10 at 6 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #Splatoon3 Direct presentation. Join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates! pic.twitter.com/iFfaU3V6vM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 8, 2022

Splatoon 3 is the third entry in Nintendo’s beloved third-person competitive shooter franchise. Players will once again take control of Inklings and wield a wide array of unique weaponry as they attempt to cover the map in their team’s color. New to the franchise is Splatsville, a new main hub for the franchise. The game will once again launch with a single player campaign with a focus on the reappearance of mammals.

Splatoon 3 launches September 9 on Nintendo Switch.