Splatoon 3 just launched, and it’s already almost time for its first Splatfest. As per the norm, players will have to choose one of three groups to be a part of it. The theme this time is what you would bring with you on a deserted island – gear, grub, or fun. The question will be answered with PAINT TURF WARS when the splatfest debuts on September 23 and runs through the 25th.