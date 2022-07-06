Splatoon 3-Themed OLED Switch Launching in August

Splatoon 3 is about two months away, and Nintendo is prepping for the release by announcing a new version of the OLED Switch model. The Splatoon 3-themed version features a white and yellow paint-themed dock alongside a slick set of Joycons. They feature a purple gradient for the left Joycon and green and yellow gradients for the right Joycon and are quite striking. The back of the Joycons are white and match the dock nicely. There’s no word on a change in price, but the special edition Switch consoles generally keep the same price – they just don’t wind up being available for a long time. The back of the Switch tablet itself has a Spatoon-themed design as well. The Splatoon 3 edition of the OLED Switch releases on August 26 before the game’s September 9 release date and will not include the game.