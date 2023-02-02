Splatter Royale, New DLC Bundle Come to Evil Dead: The Game Today

Lock and load the boom-stick, fuel up the chainsaw and fight to be the last one standing in Evil Dead: The Game’s unique take on battle royale with Splatter Royale. Marking itself as a fan-favorite title, Evil Dead continues to offer support with this free update playable today. Choose Deadite versions of any Survivors and Demons from the game — including DLC characters and outfits players have purchased. Battle up to 40 other players and experience even more carnage with two new bonus weapons: the long-range grenade launcher, and the deadly close-range scythe.

All players can also pick up Pablo’s “Kandarian Facelift” Outfit at no additional cost. Separate from the release of Splatter Royale mode, all players can upgrade their aesthetics with the new Immortal Power DLC Bundle, also available today for $9.99. The bundle comes with new survivor, Ruby Knowby (featuring Lucy Lawless reprising her role from Ash vs Evil Dead), and additional outfits fans may recognize from across the franchise.

Will you be the last one alive in the cabin? Prepare for gory glory with the Splatter Royale trailer below: