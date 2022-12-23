Sports Story Surprise Releases on Switch, Available Now

Well here’s something of a pre-Christmas present for those fans of Sidebar Games’ much-beloved charismatic sports RPG, Golf Story. The 2017 title was confirmed to be getting a follow-up as far back as December of 2019 and up until last month, had seen little updates pertaining to a potential release date. A series of delays and near-silence from Sidebar themselves resulting in a shroud of uncertainty as to when the sequel would see the light of day. And even with last month’s news that the game would be coming out at some point this month, needless to say there were some fearful the game was about to suffer from another inevitable bit of delay news.

But during Nintendo’s fifth and final run in their recent House of Indies Holiday event — which for the past week has been providing news and updates to upcoming indie titles to the Switch — Sports Story was left as the final bit of news, to finally reveal its confirmed release date. Better yet: said date is today. Sports Story — and its eclectic mix of sports to partake in — is out now for Nintendo Switch.