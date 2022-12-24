Sports Story Team Working to Address Launch Day Issues

Fans were wildly excited to see Sports Story release yesterday after waiting for the anticipated sequel to Golf Story. Although it was still an exciting moment, it seems the game still has kinks to work out. Many fans have noted performance issues, bugs and even soft locks that have stopped or impeded their progression throughout the story. Fortunately Developer Sidebar Games has been quick on the draw and has already said they’re actively working on fixing reported issues and ask that fans report any others they find so they can fix them as soon as possible.

For those who have played and are wanting to report their own problems to Sidebar Games, be sure to check out the tweet below and share information: