SPRAWL Brings Fast-Paced FPS-Platforming to PC

There have been a lot of games with inspirations from other sources out recently. We’ve seen racing games like New Star GP take inspiration from Sega classics while Battlebit Remastered has completely reinvigorated many players’ love for OG Battlefield with a low-poly look. One thing we haven’t seen is anything on the market really inspired by Titanfall’s fast-paced blend of shooting, wall-running and platforming blended into a first-person shooter – until now.

SPRAWL offers up both keyboard/mouse and controller support and works pretty nicely with a pad, which is my preferred method of playing pretty much anything. It did take some tinkering though as my Xinput pad wouldn’t fully work right away – but going into Steam Input and just selecting the default layout worked just fine for both my KingKong 2 and 8bitdo SN30 Pro although I like being able to tweak the keybindings to whatever I wanted.

It’s nice to have that kind of flexibility and the core run and gun gameplay felt very similar to what was offered up in the Titanfall games during pilot vs. pilot matches that did away with the full-fledged titan combat. The maps are tightly-packed and the game’s blend of a lot of detail with an art style that would be at home in a late ’90s shooter offers up an interesting blend of looks.

It’s impressive how close the combat feels and the sense of speed for wall running and jumping is spot-on as is the visceral feeling of landing that perfect shot. There’s no auto-pistol for group attack fun, but given the smaller enemy count in each part of the map, that makes sense. Accuracy is still key and hitting a headshot is even more thrilling when you’re wall-running, jumping at them and they still don’t see it coming. IF you’ve been craving something like Titanfall without the mechs, this is a great way to scratch that itch with a similar-enough experience.

SPRAWL is available now on Steam in a few different forms. You can get the game itself for $13.49 or grab it with the soundtrack for $16.63, which is what I went with since the trailer has a killer song and that’s actually the title screen song and it kicks much ass. So far, the game doesn’t really seem to have any major weak points beyond it just being a smaller-scale game than its inspirations – but that also works in its favor by delivering a more compact and less-intimidating shooting experience.