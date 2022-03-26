Square Enix Asia Confirms Physical Edition for Chrono Cross for Switch

There’s always been a love of physical games for collectors, and it’s no different for ports or indies. Chrono Cross has yet to get a physical announcement in North America, but Square Enix Asia is here to deliver for those who don’t mind importing. They confirmed via facebook that the upcoming remaster will be getting a physical in their regions. This also confirms it will come with multiple language support including; Japanese, English, Spanish, French, German and Italian. Those wanting to pick up a physical copy in one of those languages of their choice will have the opportunity assuming they can find a retailer that is willing to import it.

The physical version of Chrono Cross will be available starting April 26. Check out the full post with more details here.